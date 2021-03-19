Covid-19: These districts saw 200% spike in cases in 1st two weeks of March
The Union health ministry has identified the districts which are a cause of concern as the country is witnessing a ‘second wave’ of the Covid-19 pandemic. At least 70 districts in 16 states have registered over 150 per cent increase in active Covid-19 cases between March 1 and March 15. But the percentage in some districts are more than that. Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam has seen the maximum hike with a 500 per cent increase in the number of cases between March 1 and March 15.
Here is the state-wise list of districts that have registered over 200 per cent spike in Covid-19 active cases.
Punjab
Punjab’s Rupnagar has registered a 256 per cent hike in the number of active cases.
Haryana
Yamunanagar (300%), Karnal (245%), Faridabad (225%), Panchkula (215%)
Himachal Pradesh
Sirmaur (367%), Solan (267%), Una (220%)
Rajasthan
Bhilwara (275%), Rajsamand (200%), Ajmer (200%)
Gujarat
Mehsana (225%)
Maharashtra
Nanded (385%), Nandurbar (224%), Beed (219%)
Chhattisgarh
Surahpur (425%)
Karnataka
Bidar (200%)
Madhya Pradesh
Ratlam (500%), Gwalior (360%), Khargone (250%), Ujjain (214%)
However, these are not the districts that have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases. These have become a cause of concern because their rate of increase in the number of case is very high. Most of these districts maintained a low number of Covid-19 cases in February. Hence, whatever increase took place translated into a high percentage.
Here’s a list of districts with the highest number of active cases
Pune (32,359)
Nagpur (21,496)
Mumbai (15,410)
Thane (14,644)
Nashik (9,821)
Aurangabad (9,621)
Bengaluru Urban (7,344)
Jalgaon (4,610)
Nanded (4,059)
Amravati (3,697)
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, all nine districts contributing the highest to India’s active Covid-19 caseload are in Maharashtra, which on Thursday saw the highest-ever single-day spike of 25,833 new cases.
