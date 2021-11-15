India sees fall in daily Covid tally at 10,229; active cases lowest in 17 mths

India's daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) declined further on Monday after 10,229 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 34,447,536, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly 12,000 patients recovered and 125 died due to the viral disease in the same period, taking the cumulative count of recoveries and deaths to 33,849,785 and 463,655 respectively.

Also Read| Active Covid-19 cases in India fall, lowest since June 2020

Active cases, which constitute 0.39 per cent of the caseload, stand at 134,096 and have been the lowest in 17 months, the ministry said in a release. The overall Covid-19 recovery rate, meanwhile, stands at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March last year.

Monday's caseload is 1,042 less than that of Sunday's when 11,271 people were detected as Covid-19 positive. The death toll on Monday is also 160 less than that of Sunday's when 285 patients died.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 624.6 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far.

On the vaccination front, more than 1.12 billion doses have been administered in total.

Also Read| Mumbai aiming for full Covid vaccination, Delhi's daily tally down again: Top updates

Of these, 751,437,749 people have received the first dose and the remaining 371,992,729 are fully vaccinated. More than three million people were inoculated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Union health ministry said on Monday 1.24 billion vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories (UTs) till now through the Centre's free of cost channel and direct state procurement category.

"More than 202 million balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the ministry added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}