India sees new high in daily Covid tally in 3 months with 8,822 new cases

India sees 8,822 fresh Covid cases, new daily high in around 3 months. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 09:08 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

India on Wednesday saw a new high in around three months in the daily Covid tally with 8,822 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 4,32,45,517. According to the health ministry data, a total of 15 deaths have been reported since Tuesday - with the total fatalities due to the virus at 5,24,792.

The active cases currently stand at 53,637. The active cases account for 0.12 percent of the total caseload.

The health ministry data mentioned that the recovery rate in the country is currently at 98.67 percent as 5,718 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

