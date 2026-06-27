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India sends army field hospital, 35 tonnes of relief aid to Venezuela

India sent an army field hospital and 35+ tonnes of aid to Venezuela after recent earthquakes that killed nearly 600, named "Operation Amistad".

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 04:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi

India sends army field hospital, 35 tonnes of relief aid to Venezuela

India on Friday despatched an army field hospital and more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies to Venezuela to help victims of two devastating earthquakes that killed nearly 600 people and injured thousands more.

Two C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft of the Indian Ali Force (IAF) carried the urgent assistance to support Venezuela’s post-earthquake relief efforts, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on social media. The Indian relief effort has been named “Operation Amistad”. Amistad means friendship in Spanish, the official language of Venezuela.

The assistance sent by India includes a field hospital unit of the Indian Army and more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, Jaishankar said. The materials carried by the transport aircraft included two BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri) Cubes, which are modular medical emergency systems developed by the government. The cubes function as rapidly deployable mobile hospitals designed to save lives during the critical “golden hour” following a disaster.

 
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