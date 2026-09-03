India sends more relief supplies to Nepal days after devastating flash floods

India on Thursday night dispatched its sixth tranche of over 21 tonnes of essential relief supplies on board two military transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal.

India has already delivered to Nepal a total of 74 tonnes of relief materials. (File Photo/PTI)

The death toll from last week's flash floods in Nepal has risen to at least 1,259 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.

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While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

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India has already delivered to Nepal a total of 74 tonnes of relief materials.

New Delhi had also sent a team of doctors and paramedics as well as a technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations.

"India continues humanitarian assistance to Nepal," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

India dispatched two more aircraft with 21.5 tonnes of relief assistance for Nepal, including forensic kits and medical supplies, he said.

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"The additional assistance will further strengthen ongoing relief and rescue efforts and support communities affected by the floods," Jaiswal added.

The first tranche of relief materials was sent by India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day flash floods struck the Himalayan nation.

Modi assured Shah of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.

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The floods have damaged 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges, and 40 km of black-topped roads, mainly in central Nepal, according to local authorities.