India sends relief materials for quake victims in Nepal

India on Sunday provided 11 tonnes of emergency relief materials to Nepal to assist the victims of a devastating earthquake last week that killed more than 150 people. The Indian Air Force (IAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel load medicine and disaster relief material for earthquake-hit Nepal, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI)

The first consignment of relief materials worth ₹10 Crore was flown to Nepalgunj by a C-130 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The materials included tents, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, sleeping bags, essential medicines and medical equipment such as portable ventilators, according to a statement from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.

The materials were provided as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to provide all possible assistance to Nepal following the earthquake that hit Jajarkot on November 3.

The relief materials were handed over by Indian ambassador Naveen Srivastava to Nepal’s deputy prime minister Purna Bahadur Khadka in the presence of the chief minister of Karnali, Raj Kumar Sharma.

Further consignments of relief material are expected to arrive in Nepal in the coming days, the statement said. “As a close friend and neighbour, India remains committed to extending all possible support to those affected by the earthquake in Nepal,” it added.

India continues to be a first responder in crises in its neighbourhood. Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, the Indian government mounted its largest disaster relief operation abroad, which was named Operation Maitri.

India had also provided $1 billion to Nepal as part of its long-term assistance for post-earthquake reconstruction in the housing, education, health and cultural heritage sectors. This included the reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts.

Referring to the provision of aid to Nepal, external affairs minister S Jaishankar posted on X: “Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material.”

He cited this as an instance of India’s “Neighbourhood First policy in action”.

More than 150 people were killed and 375 injured when the strong earthquake struck several districts in a remote region of western Nepal on Friday. Search and rescue efforts have been hindered by blocked mountain roads.

Soon after the quake, Modi had said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery,” he said in a post on X.

