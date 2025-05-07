India shuts down 25 flight routes that overfly Pakistan amid rising tensions

NEW DELHI: India has shut down 25 international flight routes that passed through Indian airspace and entered Pakistan, two officials aware of the matter said. Policemen stand guard on the entrance road of the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on the outskirts of Amritsar on May 7. (AFP)

“These routes were shut down at around 2.30pm,” one of the officials said.

“These flight routes will remain shut until 5.30am on May 10,” one official told HT.

The move follows India’s targeted airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. The authorities have already closed 18 airports in northern and western India. These include Kishangarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Patiala, Shimla, Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Thoise, Ludhiana, and Bhuntar.

A second official said that the closure of the flight routes would prevent any airline from entering Pakistan via India.

“The routes allowing flights to enter Pakistan through Indian airspace were closed with immediate effect. This essentially means that even foreign carriers are restricted from using these routes,” the official said.

Experts said it appeared to be a precautionary move.

Mark D. Martin of Martin Consulting, an Asia based aviation safety firm, said, “India shutting down routes is a precautionary step to ensure civil commercial aircraft are not mistaken for military transport or offensive air defense aircraft. All airlines, aircraft operators—including business jets, cargo planes, and helicopters—must avoid flights in and around airspace bordering Pakistan as a safety measure.”

To be sure, some foreign airlines are already avoiding Pakistan airspace as a precautionary measure. These include Lufthansa Group that includes SWISS and ITA and Qatar Airways.

On April 24, Pakistan restricted its airspace for Indian airlines and Indian-registered aircraft after India downgraded diplomatic ties in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 21.

On Wednesday, India conducted precise strikes on nine terrorist infrastructures located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.