Monsoon is coming early, but that doesn't mean it will rain enough. El Nino is to blame | Explained

The southwest monsoon is set to hit Kerala six days earlier than the usual June 1 date. The India Meteorological Department has pegged the onset of the monsoon on May 26.

Experts say that an early onset does no guarantee protection against a weak monsoon season.(Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the weather department, conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands within 24 hours. Further, heavy rains are expected along the southern parts of the west coast on May 28.

However, despite the early onset and expected extensive rainfall, it is not certain whether the country will receive sufficient rains, given the emergence of an El Nino, which could undercut the season well before it reaches peak intensity.

Also Read | 'Super’ El Niño to hit Earth in coming months; world braces for intense weather conditions

El Nino and IMD's ‘below normal’ monsoon forecast

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The weather department's first-stage long-range prediction for this year has already forecast a below-normal rainfall for the June-September season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department's first-stage long-range prediction for this year has already forecast a below-normal rainfall for the June-September season. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The IMD has predicted 92% of the long-period average, with an error margin of plus or minus 5%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has predicted 92% of the long-period average, with an error margin of plus or minus 5%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Experts say that an early onset does not guarantee protection against a weak season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts say that an early onset does not guarantee protection against a weak season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In fact in India, El Nino is associated with harsher summers and a weaker monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact in India, El Nino is associated with harsher summers and a weaker monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There is no correlation between the early onset of monsoon and overall quantum of monsoon rain. In fact, there have been years when monsoon has arrived early but rainfall has been weak. It depends on how many low pressure systems form or how the surge develops because monsoon moves in surges,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather, said. What is an El Nino? How has it affected monsoon in India? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is no correlation between the early onset of monsoon and overall quantum of monsoon rain. In fact, there have been years when monsoon has arrived early but rainfall has been weak. It depends on how many low pressure systems form or how the surge develops because monsoon moves in surges,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather, said. What is an El Nino? How has it affected monsoon in India? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

First, the name. The term El Nino originates from 17th-century Peruvian fishermen who noticed unusually warm ocean currents appearing off the Pacific coast of South America around December.

Because it peaked near Christmas, they named the phenomenon ‘El Nino de Navidad’, which translates to 'The Christmas Child' in Spanish. Over time, the shortened usage, meaning ‘little boy’, denoted warmer-than-usual ocean currents in any season.

This year, atmospheric signals from the Pacific are on course to confirm the arrival of an El Nino.

How it builds, impacts India

During normal conditions in the Pacific ocean, trade winds blow west along the equator, taking warm water from South America towards Asia.

However, during an El Nino climate pattern, trade winds weaken and warm water is pushed back east, toward the west coast of the Americas, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This further suppresses the moisture-laden winds that normally blow toward the Indian subcontinent, sometimes contributing to deficient rains.

Scientists at the US atmospheric administration put the probability of El Nino emerging between May and July at 82%, with the event likely to persist into next year. India receives nearly 70% of its annual rainfall during the June-September monsoon season, thus raising fears of a weaker monsoon.

Past instances

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several drought years in India have coincided with El Nino events.

For instance, the country experienced drought-like conditions, crop failures, and water shortages during the major El Nino event of 2015-16. During these years, India had recorded only 86% of normal monsoon rainfall, with Maharashtra's Marathwada seeing nearly 40% rainfall deficit.

In 2023 too, during the El Nino, India witnessed a 36% rain deficit in August alone.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON