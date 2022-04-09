India stands for global peace and democracy: Om Birla at Commonwealth Meet

SILCHAR: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that India stands for global peace and democracy while speaking at the inaugural session of the mid-year Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee meeting held in Assam’s Guwahati.

CPA Executive Committee is meeting physically after three years. Meetings in the past two years were conducted in virtual mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Delegates from 53 Commonwealth countries are taking part in the meeting while representatives of some other countries are attending through virtual medium.

The speaker said that international issues should be resolved through mutual dialogue and diplomacy. “International peace and stability are essential for global prosperity. Major issues should be solved through dialogue,” Birla said

Birla further said that Indian democracy is not only ancient but strong, mature and vibrant. Democracy is in thoughts and actions; it has become a way of life across the country.

“India has more than 90 crore active voters excercising their democratic rights. This country conducts elections in 800 parliamentary seats, over 4,000 assembly seats and 3 lakh panchayats shows that Indian democracy is functional, progressive and successful,” the Speaker said.

About celebrating 75th year of independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, he said, “During these 75 years, our democracy has consistently strengthened itself. Trust in democracy amongst common people, has increased over the period of time.”

Referring to India’s concern regarding climate change, Birla said that the country is committed towards achieving the targets approved under COP26 (Glasgow). Mentioning initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, he expressed confidence about achieving the targets under the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“The democratic institutions of the Commonwealth countries are capable of withstanding any challenge. The countries should work with the collective goal of welfare of humanity,” the speaker said.

Acting chairperson of CPA, Ian Liddell-Grainger, Assam governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi, speaker of Assam legislative assembly, Biswajit Daimary, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other dignitaries attended the opening ceremony on Saturday.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called this a historic moment for Assam. “This is the first time that the Mid-Year Executive Committee Meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is being held in India. And it is a proud moment that we are hosting it,” Sarma said.

Sarma mentioned that Assam legislative assembly is one of the oldest in India, second only to Uttar Pradesh assembly. It has witnessed many historic debates with several towering personalities adorning the temple of democracy and has passed many historic bills leading to unprecedented changes into people’s lives. The CPA meeting will be remembered by future generations, Sarma said.

Meeting of the executive committee of CPA International is scheduled on Sunday while the opening ceremony of India region meeting will be held on Monday in Guwahati.