Home / India News / ‘India stands with Sri Lanka': MEA responds to crisis in island nation
india news

‘India stands with Sri Lanka': MEA responds to crisis in island nation

Sri Lankan crisis: Maintaining that India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour, the MEA said India has extended ‘unprecedented’ support of over $3.8 billion for ‘ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka.’
Sri Lankan army troops stand guard at the presidential secretariat in Colombo on Sunday, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors.(AFP)
Sri Lankan army troops stand guard at the presidential secretariat in Colombo on Sunday, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors.(AFP)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 05:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The Narendra Modi government on Sunday said it is continuously following the recent developments in Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period."

Maintaining that India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour, the MEA said India has extended ‘unprecedented’ support of over $3.8 billion for ‘ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka.’

“We continue to follow closely the recent developments in Sri Lanka. India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework," the MEA spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka President's house a tourist spot? Protesters in bedrooms, using gym

The MEA statement comes at a time when the island nation is battling acute economic and political crisis. Beleaguered president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said he will resign on July 13, this after the protests intensified with the demonstrators storming his presidential palace. Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he will resign, this hours before the protesters stormed his residence and set it on fire.

International Monetary Fund representatives said they plan to continue technical discussions with the finance ministry and the central bank. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was closely watching the developments and urged the government to address popular discontent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sri lanka
sri lanka
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out