‘India struck a great balance between ecology and economy’: PM Modi at COP28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India struck a great “balance between ecology and economy”. "Today, India has presented an excellent example of the balance between ecology and economy before the world. Despite India being home to 17% of population of the world, its contribution to Global Carbon Emissions is less than 4%. India is one of those few economies of the world that is on the path to meet NDC targets,” the prime minister said at the COP28 summit in Dubai.“You have continuously supported the issues of climate justice, climate finance and green credit raised by me. With our collective efforts, the belief has increased that for the welfare of the world, it is necessary to protect everyone's interests,” the prime minister added. Sharing India's vision for climate change, Modi said the country has aimed to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030. “India has set targets to bring emission intensity down by 45% by 2030, increase share of non-fossil fuels to 50%. By 2070, we will continue to move towards our target of net zero,” the PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a plenary session at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(AP)

“Mother Earth is looking towards us to protect her future, we have to succeed, we have to be decisive,” he added. During his address, the prime minister also proposed to host the COP33 in India in 2028. Modi also proposed a Green Credit Initiative which focuses on creating carbon sinks through people's participation.“From this forum today, I want to invoke another pro-planet, pro-active and positive initiative - Green Credit Initiative,” he said.

Modi was the only leader to join the opening plenary along with COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber and UN Climate Change President Simon Steill.

