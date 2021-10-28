India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile

India on Wednesday announced that it carried out the latest test of the 5,000 km range Agni-5 missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a significant step towards boosting the nuclear deterrence against China.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The successful test of the Agni-5 missile is in line with India’s stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to no first use, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The missile, which is being inducted into the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), will put India’s credible minimum deterrence on a firm footing as no missile in the Indian arsenal has the range to strike targets deep inside China.

“The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000km with a very high degree of accuracy,” the statement added. The missile has been tested several times after its maiden launch almost a decade ago.

The latest test comes at a time when India and China are locked in a border row in the Ladakh sector, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has also scaled up its military activities in the eastern sector, including Arunachal Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India completed its nuclear trial in 2018 when the indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Arihant, successfully completed its first deterrence patrol. India has the capability to carry out nuclear strikes with fighter planes, land-launched missiles and from the sea. The Agni series of ballistic missiles and warplanes such as Rafales, Sukhoi-30s and Mirage-2000s can deliver nuclear warheads. India is also developing a new class of ultra-modern weapons that can travel six times faster than the speed of sound (Mach 6) and penetrate any missile defence.