India surviving on system created by Nehru, Indira Gandhi: Shiv Sena editorial

In a hard-hitting editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena on Saturday criticised the Modi government for "failing" to handle the Covid-19 pandemic situation of the country. At a time when India is trying to become 'Aatmanirbhar', it has to seek help from smaller countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, the editorial said.

"In clear terms, India is surviving on the system created by Nehru-Gandhi. Many poor countries are offering help to India. Earlier, countries like Pakistan, Rwanda and Congo used to get help from others. But due to the wrong policies of today's rulers, India is going through that situation now," it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

PM Modi speaks to Maharashtra CM Thackeray over Covid-19 situation in state

"The country is presently surviving thanks to the development works, projects set up by and the confidence given by the previous governments of Pandit Nehru, (Lal Bahadur) Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh," it said.

The editorial also mentioned the government Central Vista project, the work of which is going on amid the pandemic as it has been declared an essential service. Talking about the global pandemic situation, the Sena said that the world now fears India as India has left the US and Brazil far behind. "A sensitive and a nationalist government would not have thought about the political pros and cons and set up a national panel of all main political parties to discuss ways to defeat the pandemic...The prime minister will have to do a lot of hard work and think of non-political nationalism to help the country come out of the pandemic," it said.

Maharashtra has been hit the hardest in both the waves of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and praised the state's ongoing effort to contain the spread of the virus.

As the state has been the frontrunner in vaccinating the maximum number of people, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier wrote to PM Modi seeking permission to set up a separate portal for vaccination like Co-Win so that the load can be shared.

(With PTI inputs)