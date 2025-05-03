India suspends exchange of all inbound mails, parcels from Pakistan

The Union government on Saturday suspended the exchange of all categories of mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes. Indian and Pakistani flags are seen in this illustration taken April 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)

“Government of India has decided to suspend exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes,” a public notice issued by the department of posts said.

The move comes hours after India imposed an immediate ban on the direct and indirect import of all goods from Pakistan.

It also banned Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports and prohibited Indian-flagged vessels from visiting ports in Pakistan.

The decision will completely halt all inbound shipments of goods from Pakistan to India. India's exports to Pakistan in April-January 2024-25 stood at USD 447.65 million, while imports were meagre USD 0.42 million, according to PTI.

The decisions come in the wake of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. Followingthe terror attack, India announced a series of measures in response to Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.

These actions include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the staffing of High Commissions.

The Indian government cancelled all types of visas granted to Pakistani nationals and ordered them to leave by April 30. India also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced the suspension of all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan and barred Indian airlines from using its airspace.