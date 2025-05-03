Pak violates ceasefire for 8th consecutive day

Pakistani forces on Friday violated ceasefire along the border for eighth consecutive day, opening small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in five Jammu and Kashmir districts, officials said, adding that the Indian side retaliated “promptly and effectively”. No loss of life or injuries were reported in the latest ceasefire violations. (HT File)

“During the interning night of Thursday and Friday, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Nowshera and Akhnoor areas,” said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

No loss of life or injuries were reported in the latest skirmishes. Tensions between India and Pakistan have been running high in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack ion April 22 that claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local, and a slew of punitive measures from both nations that followed.

India and Pakistan had agreed to a renewed ceasefire in February 2021.

India shares a 3,323-km border with Pakistan, comprising the International Border (IB), approximately 2,400 km from Gujarat to Akhnoor in Jammu; the 740-km LoC from Jammu to Leh; and the 110-km Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) in the Siachen region.