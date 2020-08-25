e-paper
Home / India News / India tests more than 3.5 crore people for Covid-19  

India tests more than 3.5 crore people for Covid-19  

India registered more than 60,900 cases new cases of Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 3,167,323.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s recovery rate improved to 75.27 per cent. While the case fatality rate was at 1.86%, one of the lowest globally.
Following the “Test Tack Treat” strategy, India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for coronavirus (Covid-19) so far, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Tuesday.

India registered more than 60,900 cases new cases of Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 3,167,323, including 704,348 active cases and 2,404,585 others were discharged after recovery, according to the numbers published on union health ministry’s website. The death toll stood at 58,390.

As of Monday, the recovery rate improved to 75.27 per cent. While the case fatality rate was at 1.86%, one of the lowest globally.

The health ministry had said earlier that the gap between recoveries and active cases continued to widen, with the number of patients recovering currently more than three times the active cases.

“The gap between recoveries and Covid-19 active cases continues to widen. The recoveries are more than 3 times the active cases,” it said.

