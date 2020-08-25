India tests more than 3.5 crore people for Covid-19  

india

Following the “Test Tack Treat” strategy, India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for coronavirus (Covid-19) so far, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Tuesday.

India registered more than 60,900 cases new cases of Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 3,167,323, including 704,348 active cases and 2,404,585 others were discharged after recovery, according to the numbers published on union health ministry’s website. The death toll stood at 58,390.

As of Monday, the recovery rate improved to 75.27 per cent. While the case fatality rate was at 1.86%, one of the lowest globally.

The health ministry had said earlier that the gap between recoveries and active cases continued to widen, with the number of patients recovering currently more than three times the active cases.

