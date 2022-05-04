India to be ‘Country of Honour’ at Cannes Marché Du Film: Thakur

In a first, India will be the ‘country of honour’ at the Marché Du Film, organised alongside the Cannes Film Festival this year. The development was shared by Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference about France and India’s diplomatic ties, Thakur said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris and meeting with President Emmanuel Macron is even more significant in this context. “Our diplomatic ties complete 75 years. India will be the country of honour at the Marche’ Du Film, organised alongside the Cannes film festival. This is the first time such an honour is being bestowed to any country,” he said.

“The ‘country of honour’ status ensures India’s presence as a focused country at the opening night where on one hand India can showcase its cinema, culture and heritage. On the other hand, India will be a country under which five start-ups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the audio visual industry,” he said.

“It is the first time the Marché du Film has an official Country of Honour, and this special focus will continue annually with different nations in the spotlight at future editions,” Thakur was quoted as saying in a press release.

The event will give India professionals a chance to participate and network with people in the industry, Thakur said, adding, that 10 professionals will be participating in ‘animation day’ networking session.

In the ‘Goes to Cannes’ section, India has been given an opportunity to pitch five selected movies. The ministry has finalised the films, which are part of the Work in Progress lab under the Film Bazaar. The films are: Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu, Ek Jagah Apni by Ektara Collective, Follower by Harshad Nalawade - Marathi, Kannada and Shivamma by Jai Shankar.

The ministry is in the process of selecting five unreleased movies that will be screened at Olympia Screen. The India Pavilion, Thakur said, will showcase Indian cinema and serve as a networking platform for delegates from across the global community.

Thakur also announced that R Madhavan’s film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, will have its world premiere at the festival on May 19 and Satyajit Ray’s Pratidwandi will also be screened at the ‘Cannes Classic’ section.