India to become global leader by 2047: Amit Shah

Jaipur: After striving for 75 years , India has emerged as the fifth largest economy and in few years, it will become the third largest economy, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday. Shah praised the Brahma Kumaris’s Security Services Wing for working with the security forces to enhance their efficiency, and help them manage stress caused by their work (PTI/ Representative photo)

Speaking at the headquarter of Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation he has been associated with since 2009, in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu, Shah said the Narendra Modi-led government is working to make India a global leader in all spheres by 2047.

“When we celebrate the centenary of our independence, at that time we will be at the top in all spheres, we are working towards that under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Shah launched two programmes at the organisation --- Mediation for World Unity and Trust 2025 26 and a national programme for spiritual development of security forces.

“Security forces kept us secure while facing hardships themselves. They work in minus 46 six degrees temperature to plus 46 degrees temperature and sacrifice the best years of their lives for our security. Lack of sleep, water, facing violent situations on a daily basis leave a negative influence. But the Brahma Kumaris are helping the security forces overcome this through their spiritual practices,” he said.

Also Read: Brahma Kumaris hold conference on good governance in Mohali

Shah praised the Brahma Kumaris’s security services wing for working with the security forces to enhance their efficiency, and help them manage stress caused by their work.

He said India’s invaluable Vedic tradition of vasudhaiva kutumbakam and spiritual practices can show the path to world peace. “When humans were living in caves, our Upanishads propounded the concept of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (world is one family)… Prime minister Narendra Modi by getting June 21 declared as World Yoga Day has given our invaluable Vedic tradition to the world so all can benefit through Yoga and meditation… It is my belief that this tradition will lead the path to world peace,” he added.

Shah paid tributes to founder of Brahma Kumaris Lekhraj Kriplani and head of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini, who recently died at the age of 101 year.

Shah welcomed Rajyogini Mohini Didi as the new head of Brahma Kumaris, which has a presence in over 140 countries.