Brahma Kumaris hold conference on good governance in Mohali
Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalya, Phase 7, on Monday organised a conference on empowerment of administrators for good governance and sustainable progress.
KAP Sinha, additional chief secretary of finance and taxation, Punjab was the chief guest. The event was also attended by senior bureaucrats and people associated with the Brahma Kumaris.
Sinha discussed the five principles for the success of administrators – no difference in words and deeds; true faith in God; nothing is permanent; karma is yoga and freedom from prejudice or partiality. He also emphasised on the principles of equality and humility.
Rajyogini Brahmakumari AshaDidi, president of the administrative services division of Brahma Kumaris and director of Om Shanti Retreat Centre, Delhi, said that the work of the administrators for the society should be reasonable, pleasant and easy.
Vinay Bublani, special secretary, home and justice, Punjab, said that it is very important to maintain balance and be kind. Gautam Singhal, joint director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, said that one must be committed to spirituality.
-
Nawanshahr former MLA Angad Saini rejoins Cong
Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to the young former MLA's house in Nawanshahr and re-inducted him into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were also present. Saini rebelled and jumped into the poll fray against the official Congress nominee, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki.
-
Revenue staff calls off strike after assurance by Brahm Shankar Jimpa
Punjab revenue officials have called off their strike after meeting the revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister, Brahm Shankar Jimpa. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Revenue Patwar Union and Revenue Kanungo Association. Agreeing to the demand of the union, the minister assured them that the government will change the investigation officer in patwari Didar Singh's case, who has been booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.
-
Nadda inaugurates state-of-the-art cancer care centre in Ambala
National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and health minister Anil Vij inaugurated the Atal Care Cancer Centre in Ambala Cantonment on Monday. The tertiary cancer care centre is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been established at a cost of ₹ 72 crore on the premises of the sub-divisional civil hospital on NH-444A.
-
ICSE physics exam elicits mixed response from students in Chandigarh
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 physics exam which was held on Monday elicited mixed response from students in Chandigarh. Trijal Gupta, a student of St Stephen's School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, said, “The question paper was of the same difficulty level as the pre-boards.” Nehal and Naina said they found the exam tricky, but doable. Meanwhile, students who took the Indian School Certificate Class 12 mathematics exam found it easy.
-
Industrial research centre to be set up in Chandigarh
To bring Chandigarh's industry at par with international standards, the UT administration will set up a regional research-cum-testing facility. A draft proposal for the same, prepared by the industry department, was taken up on Monday at a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal. “Any bottlenecks being faced by the existing industry will be examined and solutions will be devised,” said Pal. The centre will be setup under a central government programme.
