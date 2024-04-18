 India to deliver 1st batch of BrahMos missiles to Philippines on Friday | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India to deliver 1st batch of BrahMos missiles to Philippines on Friday

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2024 09:01 PM IST

The deliveries of the BrahMos missile to the Philippines were held up as the two nations hadn’t signed a non-disclosure agreement

NEW DELHI: India is set to deliver the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and launchers to the Philippines on Friday, two years after the two countries signed a deal worth almost $375 million to equip the Philippine Marines with three batteries of the missiles, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The January 2022 deal was seen as a shot in the arm for New Delhi’s efforts to emerge as an exporter of major defence hardware. (FILE PHOTO)
The January 2022 deal was seen as a shot in the arm for New Delhi’s efforts to emerge as an exporter of major defence hardware. (FILE PHOTO)

Indian aircraft will fly the consignment to the south-east Asian country, the officials said asking not to be named.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The January 2022 deal was seen as a shot in the arm for New Delhi’s efforts to emerge as an exporter of major defence hardware.

This is the first export order for the BrahMos missile developed by India and Russia. The deliveries to the Philippines were held up as the two nations hadn’t signed a non-disclosure agreement, HT has learnt.

India has set a defence export target of 35,000 crore by 2024-25.

India’s defence exports grew 32.5% last fiscal and crossed the 21,000-crore mark for the first time as the country remains focussed on boosting the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as well as military exports, the defence ministry said on April 1.

The private sector and the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) contributed around 60% and 40%, respectively.

The country is currently exporting military hardware to around 85 countries, with around 100 local firms involved.

It includes missiles, artillery guns, rockets, armoured vehicles, offshore patrol vessels, personal protective gear, a variety of radars, surveillance systems and ammunition.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Infosys Q4 Results Live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / India to deliver 1st batch of BrahMos missiles to Philippines on Friday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On