India to deliver 1st batch of BrahMos missiles to Philippines on Friday

NEW DELHI: India is set to deliver the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and launchers to the Philippines on Friday, two years after the two countries signed a deal worth almost $375 million to equip the Philippine Marines with three batteries of the missiles, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The January 2022 deal was seen as a shot in the arm for New Delhi’s efforts to emerge as an exporter of major defence hardware. (FILE PHOTO)

Indian aircraft will fly the consignment to the south-east Asian country, the officials said asking not to be named.

The January 2022 deal was seen as a shot in the arm for New Delhi’s efforts to emerge as an exporter of major defence hardware.

This is the first export order for the BrahMos missile developed by India and Russia. The deliveries to the Philippines were held up as the two nations hadn’t signed a non-disclosure agreement, HT has learnt.

India has set a defence export target of ₹35,000 crore by 2024-25.

India’s defence exports grew 32.5% last fiscal and crossed the ₹21,000-crore mark for the first time as the country remains focussed on boosting the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as well as military exports, the defence ministry said on April 1.

The private sector and the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) contributed around 60% and 40%, respectively.

The country is currently exporting military hardware to around 85 countries, with around 100 local firms involved.

It includes missiles, artillery guns, rockets, armoured vehicles, offshore patrol vessels, personal protective gear, a variety of radars, surveillance systems and ammunition.