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HT morning news brief September 27: EC says all SIR calls unanimous; Endgame re-release nets 15 crore

Here's your roundup of today's top stories in politics, world affairs, sports, and entertainment — everything you need to start your day informed.

Updated on: Sep 27, 2026, 08:45:04 IST
By HT News Desk
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Good morning, readers. Here's your roundup of today's top stories in politics, world affairs, sports, and entertainment — everything you need to start your day informed.

‘World on edge of abyss today, seeing weaponisation of everything’: Jaishankar at UN

The UN headquarters in New York. (Reuters)
The UN headquarters in New York. (Reuters)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday told the UN General Assembly that the world was witnessing “a weaponisation of everything”. He said finance, market access, supply chains and technology were being used as leverage, and that developing nations were caught in a crisis of food, fuel, fertiliser and finance – with a looming El Nino expected to exacerbate this crisis. Addressing the general debate of the Assembly’s 81st session in New York, Jaishankar said: "All it takes is one more step to push us over." Read more here.

Election Commission presents united front in face of mounting criticism

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday sought to put up a united front in the face of mounting criticism of its functioning, underlined that all decisions on the special intensive revision were unanimous, and clarified on key questions raised by the government and the Opposition. In the first public meeting of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi since the controversy began earlier this week, ECI sought to push back on criticism of its backend software, set up a review and said any future decisions on new digital initiatives will involve further discussions and checks. Click here to read more.

At UN, Russia backs India's bid for permanent Security Council seat

Deep Dive

What recent decisions did the Election Commission of India make regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?

The Election Commission of India announced that all decisions regarding the SIR were unanimous, emphasized the need for further discussions on new digital initiatives, and clarified allegations of discrepancies during the process.

Why did the Election Commission respond to criticism of its software and processes?

The Election Commission sought to address mounting criticism over its backend software and the handling of voter list deletions amid allegations of discrepancies, asserting that all decisions were made collectively.

How does the Election Commission plan to ensure compliance with its decisions in future SIRs?

The Election Commission plans to circulate meeting agendas in advance, issue minutes, and establish clear compliance measures for operational decisions among its officials to ensure adherence to agreed-upon actions.
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At the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, India are set to begin their action with Priyanka Goswami and Manju Rani competing in the women's marathon race walk final. All eyes will also be on Manu Bhaker, who is eyeing two medals of her own. Follow LIVE updates here

Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 2: Marvel re-release continues its strong pull, crosses 14 crore

Marvel fans were waiting in India to catch the special theatrical re-release of the 2019 Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. The film has now arrived in theatres with new footage, as it includes about five minutes of new footage across four scenes, including an extended ending and three post-credits sequences. Endgame Encore has collected 7.65 crore on its second day of release. On its first day, the film earned 7.25 crore. Click here to know more.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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Home/India News/HT morning news brief September 27: EC says all SIR calls unanimous; Endgame re-release nets ₹15 crore
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