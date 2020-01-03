e-paper
Friday, Jan 03, 2020
'Increase in tension alarmed world': India urges 'restraint' after top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani's death

Qasem Suleimani, regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an overnight attack by the US.

Jan 03, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
(PTI)
         

India on Friday called for restraint after a US airstrike near Baghdad airport killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani.

“The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement

Hours after the death of its top commander, Iran appointed deputy commander of the Quds Force Esmail Ghaani as the head of the unit.

“Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement posted on his official website.

Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the US airstrike.

