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India was ‘ready for long war’ against Pakistan during Op Sindoor, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said terrorism is not only an “anti-national act” but has multiple dimensions and can be effectively addressed only by tackling all of them.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 02:05 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reiterated that India put a halt on Operation Sindoor voluntarily, on its own terms, and was ready for a “long war” against Pakistan.

Singh was speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, when he called Pakistan the epicentre of International Terrorism.(File Image/@rajnathsingh)

Singh was speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, when he called Pakistan the epicentre of International Terrorism and called for uprooting the ideological and political roots of terrorism.

“During Operation Sindoor, we precisely targeted those who had attacked us. And I want to clarify here again that we didn't stop this operation because our capabilities had diminished. We stopped it voluntarily, on our own terms, and if necessary, we were fully prepared for a long war,” he said.

The defence minister added that the Indian armed forces have expanded their capabilities since then and are robust in times of sudden need.

Also Read: How Islamabad built its narrative on Op Sindoor

Also Read: India, Pakistan held Track 1.5, 2 meetings after Op Sindoor

He said terrorism is not only an “anti-national act” but has multiple dimensions and can be effectively addressed only by tackling all of them.

“Terrorism is not just an anti-national act, it has multi-dimensions, and terrorism can only be dealt with if we tackle it in all its three dimensions--operational, ideological, and political. The true IP address of terrorism is its ideological and political roots, where it thrives,” he said.

He likened terrorism to the “nectar in Ravana’s navel”, saying that even if one head is cut off, another regenerates. He added that it is essential to eliminate this source that sustains terrorism.

“The ideological nourishment and political patronage of terrorism is like the nectar in Ravana’s navel, which, after one head is cut off, allows another to grow. I believe it is essential to dry up this source that gives life to terrorism.”

Also Read: India was 'minutes away' from striking Pakistan from sea during Operation Sindoor: Navy Chief

Singh slammed Pakistan for supporting terrorism, saying that even though both countries got independence together, India is known worldwide for its Information Technology, while Pakistan is considered the epicentre of other IT, i.e., International Terrorism.

“We have always seen that countries like Pakistan have consistently supported terrorism, and this is why both India and Pakistan gained independence at the same time, but today, India is known worldwide for its Information Technology, while Pakistan is considered the epicentre of other IT, i.e., International Terrorism. Our military industrial complex has proven that it is not only for the period of peace, but it is also prepared for rapid supply during wartime.”

Singh said that during Operation Sindoor, India was threatened with a nuclear attack but it did not fall for that “bluff.”

“We were even threatened with a nuclear attack, but we did not fall for that bluff," the defence minister added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025 in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

 
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