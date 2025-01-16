India welcomes ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

India on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas and reiterated its call for a return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy. Palestinians celebrate the imminent announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel. (AP photo)

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas have agreed on a 42-day truce and hostage release, and the deal will come into effect on January 19, US President Joe Biden and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Wednesday. The truce comes after more than 460 days of war that has devastated Gaza.

“We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza,” the external affairs ministry said in a brief statement.

“We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement said.

The conflict was triggered by Hamas’s brazen terror attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 that killed almost 1,200 people. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory attacks and bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Qatar’s prime minister told reporters that Israel and Hamas were still to conclude some logistical matters related to the ceasefire, while the office of the Israeli prime minister said in a statement that a number of details of the agreement remained unresolved. The deal also needs to be formally ratified by the Israeli cabinet and the government.

Also Read: Joe Biden administration thanks Donald Trump after Israel-Hamas hostage deal: ‘Crucial’

The initial phase of the ceasefire, set to last six weeks, will see a limited prisoner exchange, partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and a surge of aid into the region. Thirty-three Israeli nationals taken hostage during the October 7 attacks will be released in exchange for a large number of Palestinian prisoners, according to reports.

Around 100 Israeli hostages are thought to be still in Gaza, though Israeli authorities believe some if them are dead.

India initially expressed solidarity with Israel after the attacks by Hamas, in line with its “zero tolerance” policy on terrorism, but it adopted a more nuanced position subsequently because of concerns expressed by Arab partners.

India has strong strategic ties with Israel while Arab states are key sources of energy and have developed stronger defence and security ties with India in the past decade. India also had significant concerns about the potential expansion of the conflict because West Asia is home to nine million Indians, with almost six million of them concentrated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

As the war dragged on, India repeatedly urged Israel to be mindful of humanitarian concerns in its response. The Indian side also called for the unimpeded provision of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy aimed at finding a two-state solution.