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India will be ‘nirnayak’ in maritime sector, says PM Modi as 45 large naval platforms are under construction

The PM said that 45 large naval platforms are under construction, adding that it is not just a number, but a testament to India's industrial capacity.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 12:21 pm IST
ANI |
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Hailing India's indigenous industrial and maritime capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that about 40 Made-in-India warships and submarines have joined the Navy in recent years, and 45 large naval platforms are under construction.

PM Modi participated in the tri-commissioning ceremony of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray into the Indian Navy in Kolkata, West Bengal.(PTI)

PM Modi participated in the tri-commissioning ceremony of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray into the Indian Navy in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Addressing the tri-commissioning ceremony of three indigenous vessels, PM Modi said that the maritime sector is not an isolated sector and called it the "employment engine of a developed India."

He said that, as a creator, India will also be a global decision maker in the maritime sector.

The Prime Minister said, "India aspires to be a Nirmata (creator), and as a creator, we will also become Nirnayak (decisive). We are moving rapidly in this direction. In recent years, more than 40 Made-in-India warships and submarines have joined the Navy. This means that the Indian Navy gains a new strength almost every few weeks. Currently, 45 large naval platforms are under construction. This is not just a number; it is a testament to India's industrial capacity. It is a sign of India's future."

"Numerous policy reforms have been implemented in recent years. Special steps have been taken to increase domestic manufacturing capacity, and shipbuilding, ship repair, ship recycling, and MRO are being viewed as a major national mission. The incentive package of 70,000 crore announced for the shipping sector is not just an economic decision; it is an investment in India's maritime future," PM Modi said.

The three indigenously designed and built naval ships - INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate, INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large) and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, were commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The induction of three indigenously built frontline platforms will augment the strength of the Indian Navy.

Designed by the India Navy's Warship Design Bureau as well as by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and constructed by GRSE, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare. (ANI)

 
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Home / India News / India will be ‘nirnayak’ in maritime sector, says PM Modi as 45 large naval platforms are under construction
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