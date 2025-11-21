India-based trader among 17 entities sanctioned by US over oil trade with Iran

An India-based petroleum products trader is on the list of 17 entities sanctioned by the US administration under President Donald Trump that it said are dealing with Iran in “illicit” petroleum trading as the US cracks the whip on Tehran's oil network. The US Department of State said the entities were being sanctioned as they were helping Iran to generate funds for its nuclear programme .(REUTERS/File)

“Today, the Department of State is designating 17 entities, individuals, and vessels to stem the flow of revenue that the Iranian regime uses to advance its nuclear program, and to enable shipping facilitators in multiple jurisdictions who, through obfuscation and deception, load and transport Iranian oil for sale to buyers,” the US Department of State said in its statement, as it accused Iran of fuelling conflict in the Middle East.

Indian firm on list

An India-based petroleum products trader, TR6 Petro India LLP, is on the list of entities facing US sanctions. Department of State said that between October 2024 and June 2025, the company imported over $8 million worth of Iranian-origin bitumen from multiple companies and has been sanctioned for “knowingly engaging” in oil trade with Iran.

US said such trade with Iran is helping it to “fund its nuclear escalations, support terrorist groups, and disrupt the flow of trade and freedom of navigation in waterways” as it vowed action against entities involved in dealing with Iranian oil.

“The United States will continue to act against the network of maritime service providers, dark fleet operators, and petroleum products traders involved in the transport of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products.,” it said.

It said while Iran's main oil authorities such as the Ministry of Petroleum, National Iranian Oil Company, and the National Iranian Tanker Company, are already under US sanctions, Iran is managing to sell oil via third country service providers.

The US Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on 41 additional entities, individuals, vessels and aircraft, in its fresh crack down on Iran's “illicit petroleum and petrochemical exports” which it accused of supplying arms to Iran-backed terrorist groups.