Four school teachers suspended amid protest over Delhi teen suicide at metro station

Four teachers of a Delhi school have been suspended after a Class 10 student died by suicide at a metro station in the capital over alleged mental harassment. The 16-year-old boy jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station at 2.34 pm on Tuesday.

The family has alleged that the boy was scolded and troubled by his teachers for one year and that the boy was depressed for long and had informed the counsellors and teachers that he was going to commit suicide.

A copy of the letter addressed to the teachers stated, “This is to inform you that the school has been made aware of an FIR registered against you, bearing No. 336A Tis Hazari Court, dated 19th November 2025. The matter is currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities.” Hindustan Times has reviewed copies of the four letters.

“In view of the seriousness of the allegations the competent authority has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect. You shall remain under suspension till the completion of the investigation and further orders from the competent authority,” it added.

Police said the 16-year-old boy jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station at 2.34 pm on Tuesday. He was taken to BLK Super Speciality Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The parents and friends of the student staged a protest outside the school in Ashok Palace on Thursday, demanding strict action against the accused teachers and accountability from the school authorities.

Family alleged ill-treatment at school

The father of the Class 10 student has blamed his teachers and school principal for pushing him to take the extreme step.

The father has alleged his son was being “troubled over petty issues”. A senior police officer said that the student left behind a suicide note in which he has named a few teachers, blaming them for his mental distress, demanded strict action against them.

“For the last one year, my son was being scolded and troubled by his teachers over petty issues. He told us about it, and we raised our concerns with his teachers but nothing happened. Even his friends were troubled by those teachers,” the boy's father told HT earlier.

The father also alleged that on Tuesday his son had collapsed at school, but his teacher ignored saying he was faking it. When the boy insisted that he had fainted and began crying, the teacher allegedly dismissed that as fake too.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).