Faridabad police forms SIT to probe Al-Falah University’s alleged links to Delhi Red Fort blast

Amid parallel investigations by multiple central agencies into the Delhi blast, the Faridabad Police set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine how Al-Falah University became the base of an extremist module that allegedly operated undetected for years, officials said on Thursday. Preliminary findings suggest that the explosive material used in the Delhi blast originated from Dhauj village in Faridabad. (Ishant Chauhan/HT Photo)

The SIT, headed by two ACPs and supported by an inspector and two sub-inspectors, has begun preparing a comprehensive report on the university’s operations, funding patterns, and possible support networks. Officials said the team has been instructed to map links that enabled the accused doctors to use the university as a safe hub, including how they obtained, stored, and transported explosives from Faridabad to Delhi without alerting any authority.

“A SIT has been formed in the investigation of Al Falah University linked to the Delhi blast. The SIT has started probing all aspects,” said the spokesperson of Faridabad Police, confirming that the team has been asked to map every connection that enabled the accused doctors to operate from the campus.

Faridabad Police commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta has directed the SIT to examine how the university’s environment allowed an extremist module to flourish undetected for years. Investigators are gathering detailed information on the funding channels, the movement of suspects, alleged local support from nearby villages, and the disappearance of multiple faculty members since the blast case surfaced.

The team was constituted shortly after Haryana DGP OP Singh’s visit to the campus on Tuesday. Singh, who expressed serious concern over what he called the “collapse of internal security mechanisms”, directed the Faridabad Deputy Commissioner and the Police Commissioner to monitor the case personally and “take the lead from the front.”

Preliminary findings suggest that the explosive material used in the Delhi blast originated from Dhauj village in Faridabad. The SIT is conducting a discreet probe along this route, examining potential facilitators and operational gaps that may have helped the accused evade detection.

In a related development, Al-Falah University has reportedly been excluded from the North Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament organised by Aligarh Muslim University. Eighty-four universities from across North India participate in the event. The match scheduled between Al-Falah University and Manav Rachna University on November 22 has been cancelled, with organisers citing the ongoing investigation and security concerns.