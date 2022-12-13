'Army gave befitting reply': Rajnath on fresh tensions with China| Top quotes

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed both houses of Parliament on the recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector last week. Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Services Chiefs on the security situation.

Here are the top quotes from the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address on India-China LAC face-off:

1. "PLA troops encroached in Yangste area of Tawang sector on LAC and tried to change the status quo unilaterally".

2. "The Indian army gave a befitting reply and forced PLA forces to return back to their post".

3. "No loss of life or any serious injury to our soldiers was reported".

4. "Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations."

5. "As a follow up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on Sunday to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms."

6. "The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels."

7. "I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it."

8. "I am confident this House will respect the capability, valour and commitment of our armed forces."