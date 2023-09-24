India-Middle East-Europe Corridor to become cornerstone of global trade: PM Modi

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor that was proposed during the G20 Summit would go on to become a cornerstone of global trade for times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

“When India was very prosperous, silk routes were widely discussed in the country and the world. Now in modern times, India has suggested another economic corridor during the G20. It is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and history will remember that India initiated this corridor,” PM said.

The PM noted that the highest number of letters he received these days were on the success of the Chandrayaan 3 and the G20 summit and that the success of both had ‘doubled the happiness of every Indian.’ In the backdrop of the summit, a G20 University connect programme would also be held in Delhi, the PM noted, which would involve students from the top colleges of the country, which he too would participate in.

Speaking on the World Tourism Day which will be held on September 27, PM Modi noted that the G20 summit would go on to influx foreign tourism in India. “Attraction towards India has increased immensely in the past few years and after the successful organisation of G20, people have become more interested in India. More than one lakh delegates came to India for the G20 summit. They got acquainted with India’s diversity and carried back great expertise that will boost tourism in India.”

Recalling the time when world leaders who were in attendance of the G20 summit visited the Gandhi memorial to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi urged countrymen to join for a cleanliness drive on October 1, in the run up to Gandhi Jayanti, which he said would be a tribute to the father of the nation. He also urged people to buy some Khadi products on October 2.

“During the G20 summit, who can forget the sight when world leaders reached Rajghat together to pay homage to Bapu. This beautifully proves how relevant Bapu’s thoughts are even today across the world. I am also happy that many programs related to cleanliness have been planned across the country on Gandhi Jayanti. ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign is underway with great enthusiasm. The Indian Swachata League is also reaching great participation. A big event on cleanliness will be organised on Sunday, October 1 at 10am. You too should take out time and join hands in this cleanliness campaign in your neighbourhood. The act of cleanliness will also be a true tribute to Gandhi ji. Also buy at least some Khadi products on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti,” the PM said.

In the previous episode, the 104th, Modi delved into the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission focusing on the successful ‘soft landing’ the Vikram lander made on the Moon’s South Pole. He also extended greetings for ‘World Sanskrit Day’, celebrated on August 31, emphasising the language’s significance and its status as one of the world’s oldest languages and referred to it as the “mother of many modern languages”. Modi commended the efforts to promote Sanskrit in recent times.