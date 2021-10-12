Indian airports to add over 22.5 million passenger handling capacity

Indian airports passenger handling capacity is set to increase by over 22.5 million per annum by next year after Leh airport and new terminal buildings at Pune and Dehradun airports become operational, according to government data.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the new terminal building at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport has already been inaugurated on October 9, construction of Pune Airport’s new terminal building is scheduled to finish by August 2022 and the Leh Airport is likely to become operational by December next year.

Spread over 28,729 sqm, the Dehradun terminal building will be able to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours, expanding the airport capacity by eight folds. To add to this, Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had said in September that the Leh airport will have the capacity to handle 2.5 million passengers per annum. The total passenger handling capacity of Indian airports will be further augmented with the new terminal building at Pune, which has a massive built up area of more than 500,000 sq. ft, handling 19 million passengers per annum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Adani Group to manage Jaipur International Airport

In the first week of September, Scindia had set eight policy targets for coming 100 days including setting up of five new airports, six heliports and commissioning of 50 new commercial routes under the ‘Udey Desh Ka Aam Nagarik’ or UDAN scheme.

Scindia had then said that the 100-day plan will be implemented from August 30 till November 30 and will comprise 16 key points, four of which were under infrastructure, eight under policy targets, and another four under reforms.