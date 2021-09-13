Indian Army display firepower, air stunts at Zapad 2021; China & Pakistan watch

The Indian Army contingent of personnel from the Naga Regiment and Mechanised Infantry and commandos of the Indian Air Force on Monday participated at the multi-nation strategic drills, Zapad 2021, at Nizhniy in Russia.

The Indian Army posted on it official Twitter handle that the contingent carried out a joint rehearsal of the Special Heliborne Operation (SHBO) on Sunday for the final validation of the Zapad 2021 exercise, which will continue till September 16.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main stage of the Zapad 2021 Russian-Belarusian joint strategic drills at the Mulino testing ground at Nizhny Novgorod earlier in the day, according to Russian news agency TASS.