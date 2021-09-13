Home / India News / Indian Army display firepower, air stunts at Zapad 2021; China & Pakistan watch
The main stage of the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2021 is being held at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.&nbsp;(Twitter/Indian Army)
The main stage of the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2021 is being held at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. (Twitter/Indian Army)
india news

Indian Army display firepower, air stunts at Zapad 2021; China & Pakistan watch

The 200-personnel contingent of the Indian Army is participating at the multi-nation military exercise, being reviewed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, with nine other countries.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:34 PM IST

The Indian Army contingent of personnel from the Naga Regiment and Mechanised Infantry and commandos of the Indian Air Force on Monday participated at the multi-nation strategic drills, Zapad 2021, at Nizhniy in Russia.

The Indian Army posted on it official Twitter handle that the contingent carried out a joint rehearsal of the Special Heliborne Operation (SHBO) on Sunday for the final validation of the Zapad 2021 exercise, which will continue till September 16.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main stage of the Zapad 2021 Russian-Belarusian joint strategic drills at the Mulino testing ground at Nizhny Novgorod earlier in the day, according to Russian news agency TASS.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army india russia ties joint military exercise + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.