Indian Army, IAF conduct military exercise ‘Shatru Naash’ in Rajasthan | Video

Updated on Nov 21, 2022 11:07 PM IST

The Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets hit the targets using laser-guided bombs.

The Indian Army carries out defence exercise 'Shatru Naash' at Sriganganagar.(Twitter/ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Rajasthan's Sriganganagar witnessed a mega show of strength by the Indian armed forces during its exercise named ‘Shatru Naash’ (destroy the enemy).

The army and the Indian Air Force carried out drills ranging from destroying targets through laser guided bombs to decimating enemy bases using missiles during the exercise, the video of which has gone viral. One can listen to the commentaries in the background of the video shared by news agency ANI.

The Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets hit the targets using laser-guided bombs. The defence choppers can be seen in the video firing at the targets. One can see a huge cloud of smoke and dust emanating from the destroyed targets.During the military exercise, the army's tanks and missile-laden vehicles also took part. The tanks equipped with radars also participated in the military drill in the border state. The military exercises are being held at a time when the standoff with China continues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
indian army indian air force
