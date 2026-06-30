Indian economy remains exposed to energy price shocks due to West Asia conflict: RBI report flags dependence on imports

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its bi-annual Financial Stability Report on Tuesday, where it flagged exchange rate volatility, energy price shocks and inflationary pressures due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday released its bi-annual report on financial stability.

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India’s financial stability remains resilient despite risks to global financial stability amid the ongoing conflict, the report said. However, the economy remains exposed to energy price shocks and supply-chain disruptions because of its dependence on imported oil.

It also added that the West Asia conflict and consequent increase in global uncertainty have impacted emerging market economies like India through the financial channel.

Fundamentals strong, economy exposed to energy shocks

The Financial Stability Report said that Indian financial sector remained resilient amid a challenging global environment, supported by healthy capital ratios, comfortable liquidity buffers, and non-performing assets ratios at multi-decadal lows.

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{{^usCountry}} It said that the country's sound macroeconomic fundamentals places India in a stronger position than many of its peers and provide more resilience to external shocks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said that the country's sound macroeconomic fundamentals places India in a stronger position than many of its peers and provide more resilience to external shocks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Indian economy remains exposed to energy price shocks and supply-chain disruptions given its high dependence on imported oil and other key commodities, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Indian economy remains exposed to energy price shocks and supply-chain disruptions given its high dependence on imported oil and other key commodities, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The global uncertainty led by West Asia conflict impacted emerging market economies (EMEs) like India through the financial channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The global uncertainty led by West Asia conflict impacted emerging market economies (EMEs) like India through the financial channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The exchange rate came under sustained depreciation pressure due to weakening of capital inflows and higher hedging demand from importers and investors. Notwithstanding sustained fiscal consolidation, government bond yields, especially at the longer end, came under pressure mainly reflecting geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices," the report said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The exchange rate came under sustained depreciation pressure due to weakening of capital inflows and higher hedging demand from importers and investors. Notwithstanding sustained fiscal consolidation, government bond yields, especially at the longer end, came under pressure mainly reflecting geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices," the report said. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the challenges, India still remained the fastest growing major economy supported by domestic demand, the report said, adding that the inflation remains within target.

RBI report flags exchange rate

The RBI report also flagged the depreciation of Indian rupee due to weakening of capital inflows and higher hedging demand from importers and investors.

“Notwithstanding sustained fiscal consolidation, government bond yields, especially at the longer end, came under pressure mainly reflecting geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices,” the report said.

With the growing optimism over West Asia and measures from the RBI and the government, the report said that the pressure on exchange rate and bond yields have eased.

Impact of West Asia conflict receding

The Indian economy in the recent months saw an underperformance of Indian equities, with several stocks reaching fresh lows and large sell-offs by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The selloff and bearish factor had partly to do with potential threats from Artificial Intelligence and country's exposure to the supply shock.

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After the sharp correction in equity markets, the economy has showed increased resilience, the report said.

It highlighted that sound macroeconomic fundamentals provide ample buffers to deal with external shocks.

However, it warned that despite receding tensions with an interim peace deal between the US and Iran, the Indian economy and the financial system remain susceptible to geopolitical tensions and associated shocks.

"A sharp correction in global equity markets, particularly if driven by a reassessment of corporate earnings growth and elevated valuations in AI related stocks, could spill over to domestic markets," the report added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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