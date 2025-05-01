Indian Navy boosts vigilance in Arabian Sea as tensions rise after Pahalgam attack

Ihe Indian Navy has intensified operations in the Arabian Sea within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), conducting extensive naval exercises following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The Indian Navy confirmed on Sunday that its warships successfully executed several long-range anti-ship missile firings.(X/@IndianNavy)

Indian warships have been placed on high alert and have recently carried out multiple anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile firings, news agency ANI reported quoting defence sources. These exercises are aimed at showcasing the Navy's combat readiness and deterring potential threats amid growing tensions in the region.

“Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands Combat Ready, Credible and Future Ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow," Indian navy's spokesperson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In tandem with naval operations, the Indian Coast Guard has deployed vessels near the international maritime boundary off the Gujarat coast. These forward-positioned units are working in close coordination with the Navy to maintain heightened surveillance and strengthen maritime domain awareness.

Adding to the operational momentum, the Indian Navy's latest guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, recently carried out a successful test firing of the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) system. The test targeted a sea-skimming aerial threat, showcasing the Navy’s ability to counter sophisticated missile threats. Defence officials highlighted the MR-SAM's effectiveness against both aerial and surface-launched missiles.

This naval activity comes ahead of Pakistan Navy’s planned missile testing in the Arabian Sea and in the wake of mounting geopolitical tensions following the Pahalgam terror incident. Analysts view India’s assertive posture in the maritime domain as a strategic signal of deterrence and readiness.