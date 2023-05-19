Navy’s newest MH-60R chopper carries out maiden landing on warship

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s newest helicopter, the MH-60R, on Friday carried out its maiden landing and take-off from a warship in the Arabian Sea, in a boost for the navy’s anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and surveillance capabilities, officials aware of the matter said.

The MH60R helicopter undertook maiden landings on the indigenously designed and constructed destroyer INS Kolkata (Twitter/indiannavy)

The navy has thus far received three Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R multi-role helicopters from the United States as part of a 24 chopper deal signed three years ago to modernise the country’s ageing naval helicopter fleet.

The chopper, also known as the Romeo, landed and took off from INS Kolkata, an indigenously designed and constructed destroyer, the officials said.

“Its integration with Indian Navy warships will further strengthen the navy’s capability to counter underwater threats, monitor maritime activities and conduct surveillance operations,” the navy said in a statement. This achievement provides a significant boost to the navy’s anti-submarine warfare capability, it added.

Two more MH-60Rs have been handed over to the navy crews in the US.

All the choppers are expected to be delivered to the navy in two years, the officials said. The navy received its first two MH-60R choppers at Kochi last year.

The helicopters are expected to be the mainstay of the navy’s anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare and airborne early-warning capabilities in the coming decades.

Armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, MK 54 torpedoes and advanced precision weapons, the twin-engine helicopters can operate from frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.

The navy first moved a case to buy multi-role helicopters, a critical operational necessity, more than 17 years ago.

