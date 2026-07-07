Indian Navy to commission stealth frigate Mahendragiri in Visakhapatnam on Jul 11

The Indian Navy will commission its latest stealth frigate, Mahendragiri, in Visakhapatnam on July 11, a step towards boosting its presence in the Indian Ocean region and the larger Indo-Pacific, amid China’s push in the vast maritime expanse.

The warship is named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats. (newsonair.gov.in)

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“As India continues to strengthen its role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region, Mahendragiri will serve as a formidable force multiplier, safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and contributing to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the Navy said on Monday.

The sixth of seven stealth frigates under the ₹45,000-crore Project 17A, the warship is named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats. This follows the commissioning of three indigenous vessels—a stealth frigate, an anti-submarine warfare craft and a survey ship—on June 21.

India has consistently called for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, pivoting on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, while stressing peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and under the framework of international laws.

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{{^usCountry}} Project 17A exemplifies India’s growing expertise in indigenous warship design and construction, the navy said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Project 17A exemplifies India’s growing expertise in indigenous warship design and construction, the navy said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The commissioning of Mahendragiri marks another significant milestone in the successful execution of the P-17A. As successive frigates of the class join the fleet, they continue to strengthen the Indian Navy’s combat capability while reinforcing India’s position as a leading indigenous warship-building nation,” it said in a statement.

The final P-17A frigate, Vindhyagiri, will be commissioned later this year. Nilgiri, Udaygiri, Taragiri and Mahendragiri were built at Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). Himgiri and Dunagiri were constructed at Kolkata’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), where Vindhyagiri is under construction.

The P-17A (or Nilgiri-class) platforms reflect India’s advanced warship-building capabilities, featuring 75% indigenous content and equipped with cutting-edge weapons, sensors and systems designed to dominate the maritime battlespace. The P-17A, a successor to the Shivalik-class stealth frigates (P-17), marks a significant leap forward in warship design and capability.

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The frigates are equipped with modern weapons and sensors, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system, MF-STAR surveillance radar, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The warships have a displacement of 6,670 tonnes, are 149 metres long, can reach a top speed of 28 knots, and carry 225 personnel.

“Incorporating advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation, the frigate is powered by a modern combined diesel or gas (CODOG) propulsion system, enabling high-speed operations with exceptional endurance across the full spectrum of maritime missions,” the Navy added.

The Navy is working towards becoming fully self-reliant by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence. Around 60 warships are under construction at Indian shipyards.