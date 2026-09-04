Indian-origin man added to FBI's ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ List; who is Manjit Bedi

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added Indian-origin man Manjit Singh Bedi to its list of Most Wanted Fraudsters over an alleged welfare fraud scheme. US authorities accuse Bedi of participating in a scheme that defrauded the US government of at least $600,000 between March 2024 and June 2025.

The FBI launched its 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list in June this year. (Representational Photo/AFP)

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In a statement, the FBI said Bedi, a naturalised US citizen, had fled to India. It has offered a $150,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

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All about Manjit Singh Bedi

“Bedi operated a small grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, called Asian Grocery Store. He purportedly sold food to participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through their EBT cards. However, instead of selling participants food, Bedi is alleged to have swiped their cards and given them cash, keeping half of the proceeds for himself.

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{{^usCountry}} “After being indicted for wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, Bedi was allowed to appear in court without being arrested. He was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Washington state. However, Bedi soon drove across the border into Canada and then fled to India,” the FBI said in its notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After being indicted for wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, Bedi was allowed to appear in court without being arrested. He was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Washington state. However, Bedi soon drove across the border into Canada and then fled to India,” the FBI said in its notice. {{/usCountry}}

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A federal arrest warrant for Bedi was issued in May this year by the US District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Most Wanted Fraudsters list a tool to create awareness

US Department of Agriculture Inspector General John Walk said the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters list was an “important tool to create public awareness to help track down fugitives and put criminals behind bars”.

The FBI launched the fraudsters list in June this year in an effort to identify “individuals charged with defrauding the American people”. A total of 12 individuals, including Bedi, are currently on the list. Four individuals who were previously added to the list have been arrested and removed.

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India-US deepen cooperation

The FBI did not clarify whether it had already sought cooperation from Indian law enforcement authorities in Bedi’s case.

India and the United States have deepened cooperation between their law enforcement agencies in recent years. New Delhi welcomed the announcement in July of Operation Hardball, which led to the arrests of dozens of individuals associated with the Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria and Dhanda organised crime gangs.

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“India and the United States enjoy strong and growing cooperation in combating terrorism as well as transnational organised crime. Our agencies have worked closely together over the years, and this cooperation continues to deepen,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said at the time.