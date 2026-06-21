Indian man on Green Card asks if ₹6 crore enough to survive in India without job, sparks mixed reactions

A man of Indian origin residing in the United States recently posted on Reddit inquiring whether he could live in India with ₹6 crore without being employed. He elaborated on his circumstances, stating that he holds a Green Card EAD, hinting that he has applied for his Green Card and possesses employment authorization. An Indian-origin man in the US considers relocating to India with ₹6 crore after tech layoffs. He seeks advice on managing his children’s transition and job prospects. (X/@unumihaimedia)

Indian man mentions two major issues He highlighted two significant challenges associated with relocating to India: firstly, he is reluctant to sell his house at a loss, and secondly, his children are not familiar with any Indian languages, which would pose a considerable difficulty if they were to move to India.

"Got hit by the recent tech layoffs. I'm on a GC EAD with about a 5-month financial runway. Given the current job market, I'm trying to plan for the worst-case scenario: moving back to India," the Redditor stated. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of his post.

"Has anyone transitioned kids into middle school in India without language skills? And is it worth sticking out the 5 months to try and find a US role on an EAD, or should I start prepping the move now? Can I survive with 6 cr in India without any job?" he asked.

In contrast to H-1B visa holders who are granted a 60-day period in the United States following job loss, individuals with Green Card EADs do not have such a grace period. They are permitted to remain in the US as long as their I-485 application is pending, has not been denied, and they continue to fulfill the criteria of their Green Card category.

Also Read: Indian techie faces visa and job stress in US, weighs options to move back to India: ‘I am scared’

Reddit post sparks mixed reactions: 'You'll be fine lol' The responses in the comment sections of the post were mixed as many believe that returning to India with a fund of ₹6 crore and without an immediate job would not pose a significant issue. Conversely, another group argued that the Redditor still has sufficient time in the US to seek alternative employment, and exiting the Green Card queue would not be advisable. However, social media users reached a consensus on one matter: ₹6 crore would be adequate in India.

“6 crore with no debt? You'll be fine lol. That's way more than what most families retire with in India. Honestly, the bigger issue here doesn't sound like money. It sounds like uprooting two kids right before middle school and figuring out the house situation. I'd probably use those 5 months and keep searching. You're on an EAD, which removes one headache employers usually have. No reason to rush into a move if you don't have to. Also, kids adapt faster than we give them credit for. Plenty of CBSE schools have kids who barely know Hindi, especially in bigger cities. I wouldnt stress about that part too much,” one person wrote.

“You might want to sell the house now and get out in the event the house gets worse. The kids will adjust and be fine. Seeing different cultures will make them well rounded,” another stated.

“OP is on GC EAD, not GC. This requires you to have the job and has no grace period. Also, OP cannot do a CoS to H1 or H4 since they do not have non-immigrant status. GC EAD gives status but is not non-immigrant status needed for CoS,” a third user commented.

“I can't tell you what is right for you but I can tell you is moving before middle school is not bad. Moving during high school will be tough for them. Kids change drastically from middle school to high school,” a fourth Redditor suggested.