US visa row: X post over H-4 EAD holders with ‘fake experience’ joining state jobs in California sparks uproar

A US-based commentator's post on social media has sparked a heated debate within the Indian-American community, concerning the H-4 EAD program and its effects on state and public-sector employment in California. A post discussing the H-4 EAD program's influence on California employment has sparked debate in the Indian-American community, revealing concerns about job competition and alleged misrepresentation among H-4 EAD workers. (PTI Photo)

The post on X share a message from an Indian computer worker who has lived in Sacramento for nearly 20 years. The person said that they entered the country in 2006 on a company-sponsored H-1B visa, and their spouse, who is also on an H-1B, had to wait almost 15 years for a green card since a state position required permanent residency. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post.

Indian-American raises concerns around H-4 EAD state jobs According to the post, the husband started feeling uneasy as he observed H-4 EAD holders, a significant number of whom are women who had earlier stayed at home to look after children, joining state positions that are reportedly based on fabricated experience.

The post further stated that several positions within the state of California, previously filled by American citizens, are currently held by people with H-4 EAD status, and that informal networks occasionally assist in facilitating the entry of others from the same communities into comparable positions.

“Most state employees in CA are H4 EAD house wife’s. These jobs were previously held by Americans and now taken by H4 EAD housewife’s most with fake experience. Most of these H4 EAD were previously stayed home for decade taking care of kids and got the state jobs with fake experience. I know many people from my parents friends circle in CA! H4 EAD desi supervisor or manager brings in another H4 EAD from his/her circle with fake experience,” read the post shared by KumarXclusive, known for elevating unfiltered perspectives from the Indian diaspora.

