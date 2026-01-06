How did Doug LaMalfa die and what was his net worth? All we know about California Congressman's passing

Doug LaMalfa, a Republican congressman who served Northern California for many years, passed away at the age of 65, announced House Republican leaders on Tuesday morning. His death news took Congress and his constituents by surprise, given his active role as a lawmaker and his consistent involvement in political matters concerning agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities. Republican congressman Doug LaMalfa passed away at 65.(AP)

What was Doug LaMalfa's death cause?

As of now, no official information has been disclosed concerning the cause of death or the specific circumstances surrounding Doug LaMalfa's demise. The statement issued via the official House Republicans account was restricted to acknowledging his death and extending condolences to his family, without revealing any medical details or indicating the precise time of death.

LaMalfa had been engaged in recent legislative activities, and there had been no significant health concerns reported publicly. It is anticipated that his family or the relevant authorities will offer more clarity in the days ahead, while honoring the timing and privacy of his loved ones.

Will LaMalfa's passing impact Mike Johnson's control over House?

LaMalfa's passing narrows the already slim House majority and may jeopardize Speaker Mike Johnson's control over the House. Following Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation on Monday, the House composition stood at 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats. With LaMalfa's death, the Republican count in the House is now 218.

Democrats are anticipated to gain more seats through special elections in the upcoming months. A runoff involving two Democrats is scheduled in Texas at the end of this month, and the election to fill the vacancy left by now-New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill will occur later this year.

LaMalfa had served as the representative for California's 1st Congressional District since 2013 and held the position of chair for the Congressional Western Caucus.

What was Doug LaMalfa's net worth?

Doug LaMalfa's net worth was approximated to be around 3.5 million dollars, according to evaluations derived from his financial disclosures and reports monitoring US lawmakers.

LaMalfa was wed to Jill LaMalfa and was a father to four children.