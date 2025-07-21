Northern California gets coastal flood warning, Is Cape Fear River in Cumberland County still under watch?

The National Weather Service (NWS) San Francisco CA issued a coastal flood alert ory on Monday at 2:06 a.m., which is in effect from 7 pm until Tuesday at midnight. San Francisco County, the San Francisco Bay Shoreline, and the North Bay Interior Valleys in Northern California are all under the advisory. North California Coastal flood warning: The NWS notes that flooding may impact highways and parks with some road closures(Unsplash)

“Minor coastal flooding expected,” the NWS reported as per Sacramento Bee. In low-lying places close to coastlines and tidal streams, flooding may take place up to one foot above ground level. High tide is predicted to be 1.04 feet over normal (6.88 feet MLLW) at 9:02 pm on Monday at the San Francisco tidal gauge. High tide can occur anywhere in the Bay and along the coast up to two hours earlier or later.

The NWS notes that flooding may impact highways and parks with some road closures. “If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. This advisory is in effect until Tuesday at midnight.”

Is Cape Fear River in Cumberland County under watch?

On Friday, the Wilmington NWS office declared a flood warning for Cumberland and Bladen counties along the Cape Fear River at the William O. Huske Locke and Dam 3.

NWS Wilmington reported that Cape Fear River's water levels have slightly crept above 42 feet, causing moderate flooding in the area near the east bank of the river. As of now, the river is not under any monitoring.

Meanwhile, NWS Raleigh had released a flood watch for areas in central North Carolina in response to thunderstorms that could create flash floods owing to excessive rainfall.

Wake, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Orange, Johnston, Wayne, Chatham, Halifax, Harnett, Moore, Nash, Person, Vance, Warren, and Wilson are among the counties that are on flood warning.