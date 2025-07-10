San Francisco Unicorns vs. MI New York MLC 2025 Eliminator: Live Streaming, TV Schedule and Weather Forecast

The Eliminator match of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 will see San Francisco Unicorns (SF) take on the MI New York (NY) on Wednesday, July 9. The two teams will be teeing off at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. With a place in the Challenger round at stake, both sides will be aiming to bring their A-game in this knockout clash. MLC 2025: MI New York will face San Francisco Unicorns(Unsplash)

San Francisco vs MI New York: Probable playing XIs

The MI New York squad, according to Crictracker, is likely to feature Monank Patel as the wicketkeeper and Nicholas Pooran as the captain who will be supported by players like Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Dhillon, Fabian Allen, Delano Potgieter, Sunny Patel, Heath Richards, Nosthush Kenjige, Tristan Luus, and Kunwarjeet Singh.

On the other hand, the San Francisco Unicorns would be led by captain Matthew Short, with Finn Allen serving as the wicketkeeper. Their lineup includes Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Hammad Azam, Xavier Bartlett, Karima Gore, Brody Couch, and Ben Lister, forming a well-rounded and competitive team.

Players to watch out for in the MLC eliminator

Monank Patel (MI New York): Patel is riding the 368 runs scored off 10 innings at an average of 36.80.

Finn Allen (SF Unicorns): The opener from New Zealand is the subject of many headlines for his 51-ball 151 run innings he made earlier in the season.

Haris Rauf (SF Unicorns): Rauf, having already taken 17 wickets in 8 matches, is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and will be crucial during the middle overs.

MI New York vs San Francisco: Pitch report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium has consistently been high-scoring with teams regularly crossing the 200-run mark. Batters are expected to dominate, spinners may struggle and fast bowlers could likely find some help with the new ball.

Head-to-head record

The San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York have so far played three matches in total and the Unicorns have maintained a clean slate against MI in these previous encounters, reported ESPN.

San Francisco vs MI New York match prediction

At the Dallas’ Grand Prairie, teams bowling first have generally held the advantage. If MI New York bowls first and manages to restrict San Francisco Unicorns to a total below 200, the Crictracker report added, they will likely hold the upper hand in the match.

However, if the Unicorns bowl first, they have the firepower in their batting lineup, particularly with Finn Allen and Matthew Short at the top, to successfully chase down even a challenging target.

Where to watch San Francisco vs MI New York live?

The match will be held in Dallas on Wednesday, July 9 (local time) and in the US it will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area or can be streamed via Willow TV or on Fubo. In the UK and Ireland, the match will be available to watch on Premier Sports and on 7plus Sport in Australia and New Zealand.

MI New York vs San Francisco: Weather prediction

The weather in Dallas is expected to remain partly cloudy with minimal chances of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 to 32 degree Celcius and humidity levels will be at about 60 per cent. Wind conditions could be of slight advantage for pacers early in the game, stated Crictracker.

FAQs

Who owns the San Francisco Unicorns?

The franchise is owned by Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan, prominent Silicon Valley investors and co-founders of Rocketship.vc, with additional backing from investors like Kunal Nayyar.

Who is the owner of MI New York?

MI New York is owned by Indiawin Sports, the same entity behind Mumbai Indians in the IPL.