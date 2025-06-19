Indian-born USA captain, architect of Pakistan's T20WC 2024 shock, smashes 93 off 50 in MI New York's first MLC win

Monank Patel, captain of the USA cricket national team, made a massive impact in the newest season of Major League Cricket as he crushed 93 off just 50 deliveries, delivering MI New York their first win of the season in a successful 201-run chase against the Seattle Orcas, winning by 7 wickets. Monank Patel in action for MI New York in their victory over Seattle Orcas in an MLC contest.(Sportzpics)

Patel, who came through the Gujarat youth system before receiving an American green card in 2010, opened the batting with MINY needing 201 to win at the Oakland Coliseum. After starting slow on a slightly tricky wicket, he made use of getting his eye in to accelerate from 4*(12) to 89 off his next 38 deliveries.

Patel hit eight boundaries and seven sixes in his innings, giving plenty of impetus to the chase as he took down the spinners in particular. The batter, who was named American captain ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign at home in 2024, also registered the highest score by an American player in the history of the MLC, outdoing Corey Anderson’s 91.

Pollard puts finishing touches on big chase

While Monank fell short of his century, he showed shotmaking all across the ground, playing the winning hand in the highest successful chase thus far in season 3 of the MLC. Patel received man-of-the-match honours for his effort.

He was given able support by Kiwi Michael Bracewell, who scored an unbeaten 50* off 35, and with whom Monank put on a century partnership. After the American captain was dismissed, Kieron Pollard came in at the death to show all his experience and power, scoring 26*(10) to secure the chase with an over to spare, despite a quiet evening for the international veterans in Quinton de Kock and skipper Nicholas Pooran.

Earlier in the game, Kyle Mayers scored a fluent 88 which included 10 sixes, but his innings and powerful cameos from Heinrich Klaasen (27* off 11) and Shimron Hetmyer (21 off 9) weren’t enough to push the Orcas past 200 after a slow start.

MINY end the Oakland segment of the tournament with a win, remaining in touch with the fast starters as the tournament moves over to Dallas, Texas. It’s a bad start for the Orcas, however, as they slide to three losses in a row, and occupy the foot of the table alongside the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Both teams will be hoping for a stronger set of performances at the Grand Prairie Stadium.