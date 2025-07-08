Faf du Plessis scripted history in the 28th Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match, with his 52-ball 91 helping the Texas Super Kings defeat the Seattle Orcas by 51 runs. Not just that, Du Plessis also surpassed Virat Kohli to become the all-time highest-scoring T20I captain in cricket history. MLC 2025: Faf du Plessis sets new T20 Record (REUTERS/Abhijit Addya)(REUTERS)

Faf du Plessis surpasses Virat Kohli’s T20 captaincy record

Du Plessis’ firework helped Texas reach a total of 188 runs. In this innings, the former South Africa captain scored 6,575 runs. He beat Indian cricketing great Virat Kohli's 6,564-run T20I record. For those who don’t know, Kolhi had announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game after India won the T20I World Cup against South Africa.

Du Plessis’ accomplishment places him in the top group of captains with the most T20 run totals:

Faf du Plessis: 6575 runs scored

Virat Kohli: 6564 runs

James Vince: 358 pontos

MS Dhoni: 6283 runs

Rohit Sharma: 6064 runs

Adam Milne's five-wicket haul for Texas

As Du Plessis led with the bat, Adam Milne excelled with the ball. The Kiwi bowler achieved an impressive 5/23, featuring a maiden over, to break apart the Seattle Orcas’ batting order. Texas secured victory by 51 runs, aided by Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein, who both took two wickets.

Meanwhile, the Texas Super Kings were able to improve their ranking in the MLC 2025 points standings with their resounding victory.They have won seven of their ten games and have an impressive NRR of +1.603, which puts them in second place in the rankings with 14 points. The MLC 2025 final is set for July 13.

With Du Plessis in form, Texas will be aiming for the trophy at MLC 2025.

FAQ’S

Who is the captain that has accumulated the highest runs in T20 matches?

Faf du Plessis, as a captain, currently holds the record for the highest number of T20 runs.

As captain, what is the total number of runs scored by Faf du Plessis in T20 matches?

As captain, he has accumulated 6,575 runs in T20I by MLC 2025.

Which record of Virat Kohli did Faf du Plessis surpass?

Faf surpassed the record previously set by Kohli for the highest T20 runs achieved by a captain.

When is the final for the MLC 2025?

The final of the Major League Cricket 2025 is scheduled for July 13, 2025