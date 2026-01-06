Search
What happened to Jim Baird? Republican congressman, wife hospitalised after tragic car accident

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Jan 06, 2026 10:08 pm IST

Indiana Representative Jim Baird and his wife are hospitalized after a serious car accident, with President Trump affirming they will recover.

Indiana Representative Jim Baird and his spouse are currently hospitalized after a severe car accident, confirmed President Donald Trump during televised remarks to House Republicans on Monday.

Jim Baird, an Indiana Representative, and his wife are in the hospital after a severe car accident.(AP)
“They’re going to be OK, but they had a pretty bad accident,” Trump stated at the beginning of his speech to a House GOP legislative retreat, where he also honored the late California Representative Doug LaMalfa following his unexpected passing on Monday.

“I also want to send our best wishes to Congressman Jim Baird and his wife, who are recovering from a car accident,” the POTUS said. “And we're praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly. He's going to be fine, she's going to be fine, but it was a bad accident.”

Here's what we know about Jim Baird's condition 

While the specifics of the incident are still unclear, Baird, 80, is responsive and in stable condition, according to sources from Fox News.

Speaker Mike Johnson also commented on LaMalfa’s passing and Baird’s hospitalization before Trump’s address, as reported by four individuals who requested anonymity to share details of the private remarks. Johnson expressed his belief that Baird was facing a spinal condition.

House Republicans are currently managing a narrow 218-213 majority in the wake of LaMalfa’s death. Baird’s hospitalization may further hinder Johnson’s efforts to consolidate his majority in the upcoming weeks — effectively reducing his margin to just two votes.

 

News / World News / US News / What happened to Jim Baird? Republican congressman, wife hospitalised after tragic car accident
