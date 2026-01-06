What is Mark Kelly's net worth? Arizona Senator to see retirement rank, pay cut over ‘seditious statements’

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is poised to experience a reduction in his retirement rank and salary following his issuance of “seditious statements” in a video that included several other lawmakers, wherein he advised troops that they "can and must refuse illegal orders." Senator Mark Kelly faces a potential reduction in his retirement rank and salary following comments urging troops to refuse illegal orders.(AP)

On Monday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth initiated a censure against Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, informing Fox News Digital that he has instructed Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to assess the retired Navy captain's retirement rank and pay, and to submit a recommendation within 45 days.

“Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline. As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice. And the Department of War — and the American people — expect justice,” Hegseth said in a post on X.

“Therefore, in response to Senator Mark Kelly’s seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly,” the Defense Secretary added.

Also Read: 'Dangerous, psychopathic’, Candace Owens tears into Brigitte Macron after cyberbullying convictions in France

Mark Kelly claps back at Trump and Hegseth

Defending himself, Kelly posted a statement on X, saying: “Over twenty-five years in the U.S. Navy, thirty-nine combat missions, and four missions to space, I risked my life for this country and to defend our Constitution — including the First Amendment rights of every American to speak out. I never expected that the President of the United States and the Secretary of Defense would attack me for doing exactly that.”

“My rank and retirement are things that I earned through my service and sacrifice for this country. I got shot at. I missed holidays and birthdays. I commanded a space shuttle mission while my wife Gabby recovered from a gunshot wound to the head — all while proudly wearing the American flag on my shoulder,” he added.

Also Read: Fact-check: Did Trump share old video claiming millions of Venezuelans celebrating Maduro’s capture?

Assassination attempt on Giffords

Giffords, who previously served as a congresswoman representing the Tucson area, was shot and injured during an assassination attempt in 2011 while attending a meet-and-greet with constituents.

Kelly and Giffords were married in 2007. Before the beginning of his Senate career, Kelly, a former naval aviator, also worked as an astronaut and participated in multiple space shuttle missions from 2006 to 2011.

In a video message released in November, six congressional Democrats call on active duty military personnel to disobey orders from their superiors if they perceive those orders to be unlawful.

What is Mark Kelly's net worth?

Mark Kelly has a net worth of around $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

While his two sons work as law enforcement officers, Kelly is also father to two daughters from his previous marriage with Amelia Babis.