Did Musk make up with Trump? Tesla boss starts funding Republicans for 2026 midterms

Elon Musk has reportedly begun contributing money to Republican candidates for the upcoming 2026 U.S. midterm elections, according to an Axios report on December 16. Elon Musk begins funding GOP for 2026 midterms, reports suggest (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) / AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2025(AFP)

According to sources with knowledge of Musk's political involvement who spoke with Axios, the tech tycoon has already written sizable checks to help Republican House and Senate races. He intends to keep doing so throughout the 2026 election cycle.

However, exact donation amounts will not be disclosed until campaign finance reports are released early next year.

The action is a dramatic change in Musk's political involvement and seems to indicate a thawing of his previously tense relationship with the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

Read more: Elon Musk's net worth hits $600 billion as SpaceX preps for IPO, Forbes says

Musk shifts back to GOP support

Following what appeared to be a political estrangement earlier in 2025, Musk has resumed supporting Republican candidates.

He seemed to disassociate himself from the GOP leadership throughout rounds of public arguments with Trump, including Musk's threats to create a new party called the "American Party."

Recent encounters and social interactions, however, seem to have softened that position. According to Axios, Musk attended a meal in November with Republicans, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Vice President J.D. Vance, suggesting a possible reconciliation.

According to reports over the last few months, Musk and Trump have maintained occasional communication, even attending events together as diplomatic and political tensions have eased.

Trump and Musk publicly reunited at a memorial event for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September 2025. They were photographed sitting together and engaging in friendly conversation, marking their first public meeting after a notable political feud earlier in the year.

In the Katie Miller Podcast as well, Musk spoke positively about Trump’s sense of humour and referenced their joint meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Read More: Susie Wiles says Trump ‘has an alcoholic’s personality’, calls Musk drug user

Impact on Republican strategy

GOP strategists view Musk’s renewed backing as a welcome development. One source in Trump’s political orbit told Fox Business that Musk’s contributions are “significant”.

Musk and political action committees he backs (such as America PAC) have spent hundreds of millions of dollars in past election cycles, including the 2024 presidential and down-ballot races.

Recent polls and political commentators indicate that neither party has a clear lead going into the 2026 midterm elections, with surveys occasionally indicating somewhat stronger Democratic congressional preferences.

Due to this competition, significant financial contributions, particularly from a billionaire, may have an impact on messaging, voter outreach, and candidates' capacity to compete in swing states and districts.

Musk and political action committees he backs (such as America PAC) have spent hundreds of millions of dollars in past election cycles, including the 2024 presidential and down-ballot races.