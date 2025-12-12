All Indiana Republicans who voted no to Trump's redistricting push; check full list

Twenty one Indiana Republicans in the state senate rejected President Donald Trump's redistricting push on December 11. They voted against the redrawn congressional map which would have favored the party in the 2026 elections. FILE - Republican 3rd district congressional candidate Greg Goode talks with supporters at a Johnson County Republican election watch party in Overland Park, Kan., Aug. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)(AP)

Along with the 21 GOP members, 10 Democrats also voted against the redrawing. Here's the full list of Republican lawmakers who voted against redrawing the map ahead of the crucial 2026 midterms.

Full list of Indiana Republicans who voted 'no'

The Republicans who voted ‘no’ are:

Eric Bassler

2. Vaneta Becker

3. Michael Bohacek

4. Rod Bray

5. Brian Buchanan

6. James Buck

7. Ed Charbonneau

8. Mike Crider

9. Spencer Deery

10. Dan Dernulc

11. Blake Doriot

12. Sue Glick

13. Greg Goode

14. Travis Holdman

15. Jean Leising

16. Ryan Mishler

17. Rick Niemeyer

18. Linda Rogers

19. Kyle Walker

20. Greg Walker

21. Brett Clark

Ahead of the vote, Trump had criticized Indiana senators who resisted the plan, and repeated the vow to back primary challengers against them.

“If Republicans will not do what is necessary to save our Country, they will eventually lose everything to the Democrats,” he wrote on social media. Further, some of the lawmakers in Indiana also received violent threats during the debate over the last month. Notably, half of the state Senate is up for reelection in 2026.

The proposed map would have given Republicans control of all nine of Indiana’s congressional seats, up from the seven they now hold. It would also erase Indiana’s two Democrat-held districts by splitting Indianapolis into four districts that extend into rural areas. However, some among Republicans had expressed displeasure with this ahead of the vote itself, with Senator Greg Goode criticizing the ‘over-the-top pressure’ from inside and outside the state. Vice President JD Vance had been on two visits to Indiana and lawmakers were also lobbied by President Trump into voting yes to the redrawing.

Notably, Texas, Missouri, Ohio, and North Carolina have enacted new maps which are favorable for the GOP, while California in response okayed a map favoring Democrats.

(With AP inputs)