Watch how California animal rescuers got creative to help an adorable kitten litter to safety

Cats of San Bernardino, an animal rescue non-profit organisation based in San Bernardino, California, was recently contacted regarding a litter of kittens born in a resident’s backyard. The family reached out to the organisation - known for rescuing and rehabilitating abandoned and injured cats, feeding strays, and placing them up for adoption - as they were worried their two large boxers could unintentionally scare or harm the kittens. The rescuers had to get creative to get the kittens to safety.(Instagram)

Once the cat rescuers arrived, they discovered how smart the kittens were - they had tucked themselves within a tiny space between the wall of a shed and a cement wall. Watch how the team got creative to carefully rescue the kittens from their hiding spot, shared in an Instagram video posted on January 7 by the Cats of San Bernardino handle.

The kitten rescue

The team, consisting of Jaina and Ivy, arrived at the rescue site to find the kittens completely hidden within the space between the walls. Ivy had to climb up a ladder and gently nudge the kittens towards the opening using an expandable broomstick, while Jaina waited on the other side.

Like a furry bullet, the little kitten shot out of the opening, but seeing Jaina waiting to trap him there, tried to turn back around. However, that was enough time for the rescue expert to grab the little guy and get him safely into a carrier. The kitten protested with big, spicy meows as he tried to retreat to his hiding spot, but was safely rescued. They named the brave boy Bo Nix.

The other kittens and their mother

Bo Nix’s two siblings, who were hiding with him in the tiny space, caught on to what was happening at once and were uninterested in taking part in the whole ordeal. So they darted underneath the shed where the rescuers could not reach them.

Two traps, along with a game camera, have been set up in the backyard to monitor the kittens and intervene as soon as they enter the traps. The team also spotted the kittens’ feral mother, who will be humanely TNR’ed (trap-neuter-return) once they are able to secure her, ensuring she does not have to endure repeated litters.

